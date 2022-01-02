Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Decreases Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up about 3.1% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 83,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.61 and its 200 day moving average is $105.45. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,268 shares of company stock worth $12,588,191 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

