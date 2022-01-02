Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 28.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,173 shares of company stock valued at $447,749,927 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,893.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,925.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2,801.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

