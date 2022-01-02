Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,378 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.0% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

ABT opened at $140.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

