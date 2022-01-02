Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 166 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,911,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $342.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.63 and its 200 day moving average is $353.57. The company has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $263.85 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

