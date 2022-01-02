Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $15.12 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61.

