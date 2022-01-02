Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,917,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

