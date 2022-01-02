ProximaX Achieves Market Cap of $19.07 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, ProximaX has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $19.07 million and approximately $212,065.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00063445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.60 or 0.08016772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00075742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,134.12 or 0.99631753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007391 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

