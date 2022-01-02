Pyrk Price Tops $0.0015 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 30% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Pyrk has a market cap of $24,179.15 and approximately $683.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

