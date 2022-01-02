Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 5,971 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Verizon Communications by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 258,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 81,410 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.96 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $218.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.