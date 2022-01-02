Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ingredion by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Ingredion stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.07.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 107.88%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

