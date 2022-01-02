Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435,705 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.47% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $49,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.77.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

