Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.32.

Shares of TMUS opened at $115.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.79. The stock has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

