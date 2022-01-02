Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Decreased by Raymond James

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAG. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.08.

MAG stock opened at C$19.83 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 374.15.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total value of C$488,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,277 shares in the company, valued at C$924,501.74.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

