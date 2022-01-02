Qbao Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Qbao has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Qbao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Qbao has a market cap of $352,075.41 and $11,896.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000180 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.