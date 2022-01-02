QLC Chain (QLC) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $451,097.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00061692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.00 or 0.08051951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00057339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00074896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,773.39 or 0.99766142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007413 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

