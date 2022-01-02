QP Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 3.5% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

