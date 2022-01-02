QP Wealth Management LLC Invests $142,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000.

Shares of NYSE MUE opened at $14.02 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

