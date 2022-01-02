QP Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

QP Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,507 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

