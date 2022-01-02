QuickSwap Reaches Market Cap of $107.02 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $107.02 million and approximately $23.30 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $327.19 or 0.00695251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00062722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.99 or 0.08027879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00075281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,932.91 or 0.99727983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007458 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.