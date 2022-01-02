Quilter (LON:QLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $146.20

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146.20 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 148.40 ($1.99), with a volume of 884142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.90 ($2.00).

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.42) to GBX 200 ($2.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Quilter in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.18) price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.40 ($2.30).

The stock has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other Quilter news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($37,639.47).

Quilter Company Profile (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

