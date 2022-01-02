Rage Fan Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,034.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Rage Fan has a market cap of $701,681.17 and $6,034.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.22 or 0.07871922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00075422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,265.20 or 0.99824566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars.

