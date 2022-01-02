Rally (RLY) Market Capitalization Reaches $795.70 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $795.70 million and $5.98 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00062058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.27 or 0.07901979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00057677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00075508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,278.84 or 1.00314103 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,294,137,032 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

