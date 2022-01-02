Raymond James & Associates Acquires 23,997 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $12,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of IR opened at $61.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $62.23.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.