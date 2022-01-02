Raymond James Comments on Methanex Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Methanex in a report issued on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $7.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.65. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.70.

Methanex stock opened at C$50.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.25.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

