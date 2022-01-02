Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,086 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of KLA by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of KLA by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,560,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.35.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC opened at $430.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.19 and a 200-day moving average of $356.80. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $255.55 and a 52 week high of $442.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.