Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZI opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,070.18, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZI shares. UBS Group raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Jason Mironov sold 115,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $8,917,477.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 326,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $18,882,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,063,198 shares of company stock worth $1,245,355,829. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

