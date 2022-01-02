Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,494 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $60.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.