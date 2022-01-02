Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWL. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

RWL opened at $79.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $80.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

