Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 102,758 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,758 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of United States Steel worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,493,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,877,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 658,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of X stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on X. Citigroup increased their price target on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

