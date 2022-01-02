Raymond James Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $380.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $345.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a market outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ODFL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.32.

ODFL opened at $358.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $189.45 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.74 and its 200 day moving average is $303.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after buying an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after buying an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

