Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDEIY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $10.79 on Friday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

