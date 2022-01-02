Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,117 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after purchasing an additional 912,328 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,387,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,581.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 190,076 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after acquiring an additional 179,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,942,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $76.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

