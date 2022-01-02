Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,801 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 60.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 53,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after buying an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Caterpillar by 11.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 10.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 7.8% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $206.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.75 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

