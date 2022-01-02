Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,122,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 12,015.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 276.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,835 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.51. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $63.65 and a 52-week high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

