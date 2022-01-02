Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 701 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 26,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,623,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 35,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $246.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.71 and a 200-day moving average of $214.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

