Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $73.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.35. 584,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,823. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.88. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,380,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,974,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

