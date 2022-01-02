Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,823. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

