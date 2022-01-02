Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

REMYY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

