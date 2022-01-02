Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 3,061 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,941 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.2% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.6% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 137.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,300 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $336.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

