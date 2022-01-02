Render Token Price Tops $4.64 (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $4.64 or 0.00009885 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $872.63 million and $19.52 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00045657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,740,386 coins and its circulating supply is 188,116,478 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

