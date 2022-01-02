Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Rent-A-Center worth $17,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $48.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.99 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

