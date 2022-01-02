Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stake Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Repligen were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

Repligen stock opened at $264.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.72. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

