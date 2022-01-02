Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 358.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 428.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $40.93 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.06.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

