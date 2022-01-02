Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $330,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 323.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 53,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $102.92 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $109.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.75 and its 200 day moving average is $104.00.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

