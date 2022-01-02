Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

