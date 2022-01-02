Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $931,000 Holdings in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DSOC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DSOC) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 10.69% of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.

