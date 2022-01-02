Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $996,000 in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.06% of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,604 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

QTAP opened at $30.10 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $30.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98.

