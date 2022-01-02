Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $485.74

Restore plc (LON:RST) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 485.74 ($6.53) and traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.59). Restore shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.59), with a volume of 268,637 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.66) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.27) price objective on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.66) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.66) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 485.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 468.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of £669.70 million and a PE ratio of 90.74.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

