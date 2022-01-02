Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,018 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Medpace worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 37.6% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 22.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.8% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $217.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.99 and its 200 day moving average is $195.28. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,165 shares of company stock valued at $70,988,094. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

