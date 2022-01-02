Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 362,992 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,992 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of NOV worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NOV by 1,032.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NOV during the second quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NYSE NOV opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. Equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.